Symposium “Woman in Turkic World” showcases Azerbaijan as example (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The symposium “Woman in the Turkic World” has been held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, the event featured academic discussions on the state and development of women's participation in public-political life in different countries, as well as proposals for further activities.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar attended the symposium and made a speech. The Head of State highly appreciated the activities of the women of the Turkic world and wished them success.

Head of the Media, Communications, and Analytical Research Department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Vasila Vahidgizi spoke on “Women's rights in Azerbaijan” at the event. She noted that in 1918 our country was the first in the East to grant women the right to vote, which was the brightest indicator of Azerbaijan's determination to build a state based on the rule of law. The determination of the main principles of the policy in our country related to women's rights and achievement at the state level is connected with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev. This policy is continued today by President Ilham Aliyev at a high level and enriched with new criteria. Azerbaijani women are represented in the highest state positions in the country, thus ensuring gender equality.

The symposium participants were also informed about the long-term projects implemented by the State Committee to provide legal assistance to Azerbaijanis living abroad and the work of Azerbaijani Sunday schools opened to ensure the right of the new generation of the Diaspora to receive education in their native language.

Afterward, a short film reflecting the return of Azerbaijani IDPs, including women, to their native homes was shown, which aroused great interest among the participants.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar met the Azerbaijani delegation and gave an interview to Diaspor TV, which is the YouTube channel of the State Committee. In the interview he stated: “President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to Turkic states, noting that together we can move more confidently into the future, and this is extremely important for us. I highly appreciate the activity of President Ilham Aliyev; especially, I want to note that after the victory in Karabakh, even more wonderful work is being done”.

Tatar and the organizers of the symposium presented books telling about the history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as gifts symbolizing our national cultural values.