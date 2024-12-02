Kyrgyz President arrives in South Korea on official visit

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has arrived in South Korea on an official visit, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

According to the service, Zhaparov was welcomed at Seoul Airport by Cho Koo-rae, Vice Minister for Strategy and Intelligence at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other senior officials.

During his visit, bilateral talks are planned between President Zhaparov and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, Woo Won-shik.

The leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of Kyrgyz-South Korean bilateral cooperation, and future development prospects, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Additionally, Zhaparov will meet with the President of the Assembly and Chairman of the Global Growth Institute, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

The Kyrgyz President will also hold discussions with South Korean business leaders.