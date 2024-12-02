Kyrgyzstan ratifies treaty on expanding allied relations with Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. The treaty on the deepening and expanding allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan has been ratified, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the law on the ratification of the treaty on Monday. The treaty was originally signed in Astana on April 19, 2024.

The law was approved by the Kyrgyz Parliament on October 30, 2024.

The primary objective of the treaty is to further strengthen the friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership.

The agreement supplements the Treaty of Eternal Friendship from April 8, 1997, and the Treaty on Allied Relations from December 25, 2003. It also opens new opportunities for the further development of bilateral cooperation.

"The treaty will provide additional impetus to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation in the political, military-technical, economic, investment, transit-transport, water-energy, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as in migration and environmental security between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan," the President's press service noted.