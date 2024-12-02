Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 2 December 2024 13:37 (UTC +04:00)
Guinea-Bissau has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s initiatives - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Guinea-Bissau has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s numerous initiatives during its presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement during a press conference alongside Carlos Pinto Pereira, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized that Guinea-Bissau's support had further strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

