FATF holds potential to address numerous issues in Iran - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The solution to the FATF problem in Iran can solve many problems of the country, Iran's Minister of Economy and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the adoption of BFT and the Palermo Convention in the country will not lead to Iran's withdrawal from FATF.

Hemmati said a lot of efforts should be made to remove Iran from the FATF blacklist. The fact that Iran is on the FATF blacklist poses a lot of problems.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is an intergovernmental body that regulates the rules for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. At the last meeting of this organization, Iran was warned that if the country's program of steps is not improved, Iran may be added to the list of non-cooperative countries. Iran has complied with 37 out of 41 FATF steps.