Museum of Modern Art is hosting exhibition "Zero Waste"

NARGIS Publishing House, led by Ulviyya Mahmud, places great importance on social and environmental projects. For more than five years, NARGIS Publishing House has been promoting a responsible approach to the environment, aiming to draw public awareness of the negative effects of human activity and to influence the culture of consumption. During this period, four major environmental exhibitions have been held: "Make the Earth Smile" (2019), "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect" (2021), "Planet Calling" (2022) and "Go Green"(2023).

This year, NARGIS Publishing House is launching another significant environmental project called "Zero Waste." The initiative aims to protect the environment by reducing waste through optimal consumption and reuse of materials. "Zero Waste" stands for responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of resources.

The "Zero Waste" exhibition is being held at the Museum of Modern Art from 26 November until 25 December. As part of the exhibition, visitors can explore the "Wild Life" photo project, realised by the magazine in collaboration with photographer Aleksey Lyokin. The project presents a series of photographs of rare and endangered animal species found in various regions of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the exhibition features a collection of eco-furniture, inspired by iconic design masterpieces from around the world, and created specifically for NARGIS from upcycled materials. The "Zero Waste" photo exhibition and eco-furniture were previously showcased at the NARGIS pavilion in the Green Zone during COP29.

On 4 December, the exhibition will host a private event featuring a screening of the immersive film “Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey” by Joshua Sam Miller and Alice Lane. The film will allow guests to experience the element of water and the power of the ocean through a fully immersive experience.