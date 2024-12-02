Integration into EU stands as main foreign policy priority for Georgia - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Integration into the European Union (EU) stands as the main foreign policy priority for Georgia, the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the governmental meeting in Tbilisi today, Trend reports.

He believes that the government program is on the right track, aiming for Georgia to tick off more than 90 percent of its commitments related to EU association and free trade by 2028, and there's no doubt those boxes will be checked.

The prime minister pointed out that there’s a silver lining on the horizon for a major reset in Georgia’s ties with the EU and the US.

“Georgia has encountered artificial impediments to its integration into Europe. There was egregious, blatant extortion. Our strategy is to prioritize work over extortion, and we must persist in the pursuit of Georgia's complete integration into the European Union,” he concluded.

