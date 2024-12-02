Italian press features Azerbaijani student's COP29 insights (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Italian press published an article by Mehran Jamalkhanli, a student of Riga Technical University, dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

“Touching upon the importance of the event, the author emphasized that the conference serves as a platform for expanding global cooperation to reduce the negative consequences of climate change. He also noted that the boycott organized by some Western countries against COP29 remained inconclusive.

In his article, Mehran Jamalkhanli described that despite its rich natural resources, Azerbaijan has taken serious steps to combat climate change. He talked about the country's contribution to global energy security within the framework of COP29,” the information of the State Committee reads.

Moreover, it was noted that Mehran Jamalkhanli is the son of the vice president of the Naples-Baku Association Elnur Jamalkhanov.

The full text of the Azerbaijani article can be found at the link.