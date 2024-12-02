Azerbaijan kicks off gas supplies to Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) started gas deliveries to Slovakia’s SPP, the country’s largest state-owned energy supplier, starting on December 1, Trend reports via SOCAR.

"Gas supplies are being conducted under a short-term pilot agreement between SOCAR and SPP, with both companies aiming to strengthen and expand their long-term energy partnership," the company said in a statement.

SOCAR highlighted that these deliveries are part of its ongoing efforts to diversify its export markets.

With this development, Slovakia becomes the twelfth country to import Azerbaijani gas, joining Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, and North Macedonia.

To note, Azerbaijan delivers natural gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor. The current capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of this corridor, is 10 billion cubic meters per year, with the potential for expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.