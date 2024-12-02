President Ilham Aliyev approves new rules on first meeting of newly elected composition of municipalities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the implementation of the law of Azerbaijan dated October 18, 2024, No. 49-VIIQD, "On amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan "On the status of municipalities" and "On administrative control over the activities of municipalities", and related amendments to certain decrees of the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, the first meeting of the newly elected municipal council will take place within five working days after the Central Election Commission announces the results of the municipal election.

At the first meeting, until the chairperson of the municipality is elected, the oldest member of the municipal council will preside over the session. The presiding officer will announce the list of members elected to the municipality and conduct the first meeting until the election of the chairperson and the secretary of the meeting.

The chairperson of the municipality will be elected by open or secret ballot. The chairperson will be considered elected if they receive more than half of the votes from the members of the municipality. After the election of the chairperson and the secretary of the meeting, the agenda of the session will be approved at the first meeting of the municipality.