QatarEnergy inks long-term LNG deal with Shell for Chinese market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. QatarEnergy and Shell have signed a new long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to supply 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China, Trend reports.

The first deliveries under the agreement are scheduled to begin in January 2025, reflecting both companies' commitment to meeting the growing global energy demands.

The deal also highlights the expansion of China’s LNG market, which is expected to become the largest in the world.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this new long-term LNG SPA with our trusted partner, Shell. This agreement will help meet the needs of Shell’s end customers in China and contribute to addressing the growing demand for LNG worldwide.”

Minister Al-Kaabi further emphasized the strength of the QatarEnergy-Shell partnership, noting, “This marks the 11th LNG supply contract between us, underscoring our long-term collaboration. It reflects our ongoing capability to fulfill the diverse needs of our customers and partners across the globe. I would like to extend my thanks to Shell’s management and teams for their efforts in securing this agreement.”