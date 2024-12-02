Presidents of Russia and Iran hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have held a phone conversation, Trend reports via the Kremlin's statement.

The two leaders zeroed in on the rapidly evolving dynamics in Syria.

"Unconditional support was expressed for the actions of the legitimate Syrian authorities in restoring constitutional order and territorial integrity, and the importance of coordinating efforts within the 'Astana format' with the participation of Türkiye was emphasized," the statement said.

The conversation also addressed current issues regarding the development of Russian-Iranian cooperation in various areas, including in light of the agreements reached between Putin and Pezeshkian following their talks in Kazan on October 23, 2024.

