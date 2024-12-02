No foreign observer engagement slated for municipal elections in Azerbaijan - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The foreign observers will not be invited to the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

“We will accept appeals of all comers, but we will not invite foreign observers ourselves. This is because municipal elections are an internal process,” Panahov said.

To note, the municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

