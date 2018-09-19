Erdogan to meet with heads of US companies in Turkey

19 September 2018 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with heads of 30 US companies, the Turkish media reported Sept. 19.

The meeting will be held Sept. 19 in Turkey’s Presidential Palace.

It is expected to discuss investing in different sectors of the Turkish economy at the meeting.

After the worsening of relations between the US and Turkey, Erdogan called on foreign companies to invest in the Turkish economy.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have recently deteriorated because of the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson detained in 2016 by the Turkish authorities.

This is while US President Donald Trump said that he authorized double increase in tariffs for aluminum and steel from Turkey - up to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. This decision caused the fall of the Turkish lira to historic low.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

