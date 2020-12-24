New petrochemical projects inaugurated in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.24

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated petrochemical projects valued at €1 billion in three provinces, west of the country, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The entire country has turned into a massive economic workshop, where everyone takes part," Rouhani said.

Rouhani has inaugurated national petrochemical projects in three Iranian provinces of Ilam, West Azarbaijan and Hamedan on the occasion of the 38th week of the national 'production leap'.

Rouhani promised people improved health and livelihood by the end of the current Iranian year (starts March 20,2020) and beginning of the new Iranian year(starts March 21,2021)," he said.

"The government has pushed the petrochemical production around the country to increase, and the weight and value of petrochemicals has doubled, compared to 2013," he said.

"Petrochemical production has increased to 56 million tons and would reach 100 million tons by new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021) and the value would double from $11 billion to $25 billion," he said.

"The country used to import gasoline and diesel but today we are producing and even exporting gasoline and diesel," he said.