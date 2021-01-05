Implementation of SDGs to help achieve Turkmenistan’s environmental objectives - FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will help not only to achieve Turkmenistan’s economic priorities but also its social and environmental objectives by adapting them to the national plans and strategies on socio-economic development, Giorgi Kvinikadze, Statistician, FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia told Trend.

"It is good to see that Turkmenistan was one of the first states that have formally adopted all 17 Sustainable Development Goals," said Kvinikadze.

Kvinikadze noted that the SDGs were adopted as the UN Global Goals by all UN Member States, including Turkmenistan, in 2015 and aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for everyone by 2030.

SDG indicators help monitor the achievement of SDGs. In total there are 232 SDG indicators, out of which 21 are under FAO custodianship. This means that FAO supports the methodology and production of data to measure these 21 SDG indicators at the national level.

"The SDG indicators under FAO custodianship focus on various issues such as food security (2.1.1/2.1.2), productivity and income of small-scale food producers (2.3.1/2.3.2), the sustainability of agriculture (2.4.1), conservation of plant and animal genetic resources (2.5.1/2.5.2), sustainable and efficient use of water resources (6.4.1/6.4.2), sustainable fisheries (14.4.1/14.7.1), and forestry (15.1.1/15.2.1), in addition to others, "clarified Kvinikadze.

As reported, FAO’s main intervention in Turkmenistan currently focuses on integrated natural resources management (INRM) in drought-prone and salt-affected agricultural production landscapes.

