Georgia has 'sectoral opportunities' for Canadian companies - Foreign Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Canada and Georgia enjoy friendly relations, Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (DFAIT) told Trend.

According to the source, there is limited two-way investment between Canada and Georgia.

"Sectoral opportunities for Canadian companies in Georgia exist in: hydropower, Information and Communications Technology, agriculture and agri-business, mining, and property development," the DFAIT noted.

Canadian export of beef and pork to Georgia is another opportunity with high potential, the DFAIT added.

The Embassy of Canada in Ankara, Turkey, represents Canada in Georgia. Since 2011, Canada has also been represented by an honorary consul in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia is represented in Canada by an embassy in Ottawa.

Canada is a strong supporter of Georgia’s eventual membership in NATO. In 2014, NATO allies agreed on the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package-measures that will help Georgia strengthen its defense and interoperability with NATO forces, and further its preparations toward membership in NATO.

Georgia has been part of Canada's Military Training and Cooperation Program (MTCP) since 2012. The MTCP offers bilateral development assistance programs to developing non-NATO countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356