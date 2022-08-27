SOCAR delegation visit to Central Azeri platform (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. On 27 August 2022, a delegation of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) including Israfil Mammadov, member of SOCAR Supervisory Board, and Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, visited the bp-operated Central Azeri platform, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the current operations and processes and to discuss the existing and future optimization opportunities for the Central Azeri platform which has been operational since 2005 and has a design capacity of processing 420,000 barrels of oil per day.

The delegation was briefed on the platform’s overall functioning mechanism, current operations, modern processing and safety systems, as well as future projects.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, and representatives of bp’s regional leadership team. During the meeting, Rovshan Najaf emphasized that the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field would continue to provide a valuable contribution to the development of Azerbaijan’s and the world’s oil industry.

The delegation then toured the gas and water injection turbines, export pumps, the drilling area and other facilities on the platform.

During the visit Operations Discipline awards were presented to a group of platform staff members in recognition of their contribution to the safe and uninterrupted operations of the platform.