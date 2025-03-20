Azerbaijani oil price decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 17 decreased by $0.09 (0.1 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $72.81 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went down by $0.08 (0.11 percent) to $71.48 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $0.07 (0.21 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.44 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.53 (0.29 percent) less than the previous rate, at $71.52 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of March 20 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD. The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel