Kyrgyzstan's energy company announces major repairs of small HPPs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 22. Chakan HPP OJSC, Kyrgyzstan’s leading company in the small hydroelectric sector, has announced scheduled maintenance for 2025, Trend reports.

For 2025, routine maintenance is scheduled across all the company's hydroelectric plants, along with major repairs at four sites. Major repairs are planned for the following facilities:

- Bystrovskaya HPP – major repair of hydrounit No. 1;

- HPP-5 – major repair of hydrounit No. 1;

- HPP-6 – major repair of hydrounit No. 1;

- Small Alamedin HPP – major repair of hydrounit No. 1.

The major repairs at HPP-5, HPP-6, and the Small HPP are scheduled for the summer of 2025. Currently, major repairs are underway at Bystrovskaya HPP, with the following work completed:

- Full replacement of the turbine bearing housing and guide bolts with new ones;

- Replacement of the upper sealing ring between the runner and the upper sealing ring of the guide apparatus;

- Welding work and measurement of worn parts of the runner blades;

- Full painting of the rotor and anchor parts with special heat-resistant and insulating paint;

- Scheduled replacement of turbine oil in the turbine units;

- Planned replacement of the worn turbine shaft with a new one.

Scheduled operational upkeep of both core and ancillary apparatus across all Chakan HPP facilities is earmarked for the year 2025. The maintenance initiative adheres to the established annual maintenance protocol, strategically designed to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability metrics of the hydroelectric facilities.