ECO aspires to fortify transit corridors through Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) plans to focus its efforts on integrating transit corridors through Turkmenistan into the broader ECO transport network and optimizing existing transit corridors in Turkmenistan, Secretary General of ECO, Asad M. Khan, said in an interview with Trend.

According to him, ECO is committed to optimizing existing transit corridors, such as the Tejen-Sarakhs-Mashhad and Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway routes, while exploring new initiatives to improve multimodal transport networks

"Future efforts will focus on integrating these routes into the broader ECO transport framework, facilitating smoother trade flows and strengthening regional economic ties. Through these efforts, ECO aims to foster regional cooperation, ensure sustainable and efficient transit connectivity, and reinforce Turkmenistan’s pivotal role in advancing the region’s transport and trade networks," he said.

The ECO Secretary General also noted that, as a strategic hub at the crossroads of major trade routes, Turkmenistan plays a vital role in regional connectivity and actively participates in ECO's transport initiatives.

"ECO is strengthening its collaboration with Turkmenistan in the transport and transit sectors by advancing key infrastructure projects, streamlining transit procedures, and enhancing policy coordination," he said.

Asad M. Khan further noted that over the years, agreements have been concluded, and key decisions made to enhance regional integration and maximize the region’s economic potential.

"Recently, I had a very productive meeting with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and discussed concrete steps to deepen our cooperative engagements," he added.