President of Israel to cement ties with Kazakhstan on forthcoming visit in 2025

Kazakhstan Materials 20 March 2025 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 20. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit Kazakhstan within the year, Trend reports via Akorda.

The parties agreed on this during a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It is planned that the visit will contribute to further strengthening of ties between the countries.

During a phone call, Herzog extended his greetings to Tokayev ahead of the upcoming Nowruz holiday. The leaders discussed prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, diplomatic relations between Israel and Kazakhstan were established on April 10, 1992. Israel opened its embassy in Kazakhstan in August 1992, and Kazakhstan followed by opening its embassy in Israel in May 1996.

