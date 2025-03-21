Xi Jinping emphasizes importance of bolstering China-Kyrgyzstan ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 21. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the deepening of relations between China and Kyrgyzstan in a congratulatory message to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Nowruz, Trend reports via the administration of the Kyrgyz president.

In his message, he recalled the official state visit by President Zhaparov to China earlier this year, during which he participated in the opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games. The two leaders held a productive meeting, achieving significant agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation.

"I am pleased to see that these agreements are being effectively implemented and that our high-quality cooperation continues to strengthen, delivering positive outcomes for both nations," Xi said.

The Chinese president expressed his commitment to further developing relations with Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the importance of traditional friendship between the two countries and their shared efforts to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership for mutual benefit in the new era.