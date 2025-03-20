Azerbaijan's Azercosmos sheds light on sum of funds for employee insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The amount of funds to be spent on voluntary medical insurance of employees of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan ( Azercosmos) has become known, Trend reports.

According to the information, 240 employees of the Agency will use this insurance.

Thus, it is determined that the annual insurance amount per person will be not less than 10,000 manat ($5,882).

Azercosmos has now completed the relevant work and concluded a contract with the company that will insure the employees - Azərbaycan Sənaye Insurance Open Joint Stock Company. According to the contract, the OJSC paid 71,760 manat ($42,211).