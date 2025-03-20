Azerbaijani energy ministry holds crucial session to shape national energy agenda

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy convened a collegial session under the leadership of Minister Parviz Shahbazov to discuss critical tasks and initiatives, Trend reports.

The hybrid-format meeting brought together key ministry officials, representatives from structural divisions, and affiliated agencies.

In his remarks, Shahbazov highlighted the Ministry's key responsibilities in line with the energy policy set by Azerbaijan's President, stressing the importance of executing these tasks in a timely and efficient manner. The session proceeded with the presentation of the agenda, followed by reports from various speakers.

One of the main topics of discussion was the implementation of tasks outlined in the regulatory framework for preparing, approving, and monitoring the country’s energy balance. Detailed reports were given on the collection, processing, and aggregation of energy data, as well as coordination efforts aimed at enhancing collaboration with relevant institutions.

The session also addressed the state of executive discipline, with a focus on the ministry's handling of public inquiries and its document management systems throughout the previous year. Additionally, the team reviewed progress on the execution of tasks stemming from presidential decrees and the ministry's work plan.

Following the meeting, Minister Shahbazov issued relevant directives to ensure the continued advancement of the discussed initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel