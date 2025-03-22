Trade metrics between South Korea and Turkmenistan revealed

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 22. South Korea’s exports to Turkmenistan in January 2025 totaled $7.99 million, while imports stood at zero.

The data obtained by Trend from KOSIS (Korean Statistical Information Service) shows that South Korea’s exports to Turkmenistan in January 2025 showed a noticeable drop compared to the previous month.

In December 2024, exports reached $12.68 million, indicating a decline of nearly 37 percent in January 2025. In May 2024, the apex of export throughput was documented, achieving a remarkable $17.35 million in transactional value. Nonetheless, the export metric for January 2024 registered a significantly diminished value, totaling merely $572,000.

In the realm of import dynamics, South Korea's procurement metrics from Turkmenistan exhibited a consistently negligible volume throughout the fiscal year 2024. The peak import throughput occurred in July, aggregating to $2.28 million, whereas in the majority of the remaining months, import activity was constrained to sub-$1 million levels or entirely nonexistent.