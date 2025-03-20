Azerbaijani defense minister reviews special vehicles designed for ambulatory services (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. On March 20, the leadership of the Defense Ministry visited the servicemen undergoing treatment in the Main Clinical Hospital, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his bright memory. The memory of the National Leader and Martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a group of servicemen being treated in the hospital, inquired about their health, and wished them a speedy recovery and quick return to their places of service. Festive gifts were presented to servicemen.

Then, the Minister met with the medical staff, congratulated them on the occasion of the holiday, and instructed them on providing better quality service to servicemen undergoing examination and treatment.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

The staff of the Main Clinical Hospital and the treated servicemen expressed their deep gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the created conditions, as well as for the attention and care.

Then, the Acting Chief of the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense Medical Service Colonel Anar Ismayilov presented a briefing on successful reforms carried out in the field of military medicine, innovations applied to provide better medical care to servicemen and their family members, including new practical approaches to treatment.

The Minister of Defense reported that all conditions were created for the examination and treatment of servicemen in the Main Clinical Hospital and that the medical staff is working with high professionalism and dedication.

In the end, the Minister of Defense got acquainted with the medical service's special vehicles which are equipped with modern equipment and designed for ambulatory services.