Kyrgyzstan proceeds with ambitious project to construct new city in Batken region

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. A new city is set to be built in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region in the coming years, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during a working visit to the region, Trend reports.

In the course of the visit, Zhaparov inaugurated a new educational, medical, and scientific complex of the I.K. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy in the city of Batken.

The President also stated that 1 billion som ($11.6 million) from the State Stabilization Fund had been allocated for the construction of a soccer complex for the Batken City Hall. This initiative aims to support the region's talented youth and promote a healthy lifestyle among the population.

Moreover, in an online ceremony with the president, 15 social infrastructure projects across the country were officially opened. These included six schools, four kindergartens, two family doctor centers, one music school, and two sports halls. The new schools are equipped with modern facilities, including specialized equipment and educational materials, to ensure high-quality education for students.