Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear compatriots!

I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish each of you a spring mood, good health, and success,” reads the post.