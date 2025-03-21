Liberation of Karabakh - significant milestone for region’s history - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the liberation of Karabakh after nearly 30 years of occupation as a significant milestone in the region's history, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Ankara celebrating the Novruz holiday, Erdogan also praised Azerbaijan for being one of the first countries to offer assistance to Türkiye following the devastating earthquakes of February 6, 2023.

"The greatest value for the countries of the Turkic world is unity," Erdogan emphasized, stressing that this unity has grown stronger through joint efforts, fostering cooperation across various sectors.

He further stated that the fraternal nations of the Turkic world are committed to creating a new global order, with the Turkic world at its center.