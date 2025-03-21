Turkmenistan, EU set sights on expanding strategic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, to discuss the implementation of joint initiatives, Trend reports.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan, the meeting also covered prospects for bilateral relations and preparations for upcoming events within the framework of interregional cooperation.

The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union, as well as the EU’s strategy for engagement with Central Asian countries.

Palvanov and Stiprais reaffirmed their commitment to a productive dialogue aimed at strengthening the legal framework of the partnership and supporting the region’s sustainable development.

Turkmenistan and the EU have been enhancing cooperation with a focus on energy, trade, and sustainable development. In 2024, trade turnover between the countries reached approximately $1 billion, reflecting growing economic ties and paving the way for deeper collaboration.