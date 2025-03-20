Russia submits proposals to Azerbaijan to resolve situation with "Russian House"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Russia has submitted proposals to Azerbaijan to resolve the situation with the "Russian House", said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

"Our proposals to resolve the current situation have been submitted to our partners. We hope to reach some kind of compromise solution as soon as possible," she said.

On February 3, 2025, Azerbaijan sent a diplomatic note to Russia requesting the closure of the "Russian House" after informing the Russian side that the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Azerbaijan, officially known as the Russian Information and Cultural Center, was not registered as a legal entity and was operating in violation of Azerbaijani law.