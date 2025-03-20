Azerbaijan set to launch new AI laboratory with multi-million dollar investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan is set to create a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory, and work on this ambitious project is already underway, Trend reports.

According to the information, "Azerbaijan International Telecom" (AzInTelecom) Limited Liability Company (LLC) has initiated preparations for the laboratory, currently securing the necessary equipment and licenses.

The projected cost for the establishment of the facility is estimated at 7.1 million manat ($4.1 million).

This move comes on the heels of a recent decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which officially approved the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028." The strategy aims to accelerate AI development across the country, foster research, improve technological infrastructure, and strengthen the country’s talent pool.

