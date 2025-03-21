Azerbaijan to take decisive action against any steps contradicting peace process - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21.​ Azerbaijan will continue its peace efforts in all directions, and will resolutely prevent any steps against this process, Azerbaijani MFA said in a statement in response to baseless claims made by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Trend reports.

''Azerbaijan will continue its peace efforts in all directions, and will resolutely prevent any steps against this process. When it comes to calls to release the detainees of Armenian origin who have been charged or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other serious offenses, we emphasize that it is Azerbaijan’s inalienable right and obligation to investigate and prosecute the offenses under the Geneva Conventions and generally under international and domestic law.

If Armenia is really interested in addressing the unresolved humanitarian issues they must ensure the rights of dispelled Azerbaijanis from Armenia to return to their homes in safety and dignity, inform us of the whereabouts of around 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, and cooperate in the provision of maps of landmines they massively placed in the territories of Azerbaijan,'' the statement reads.