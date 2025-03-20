Uzbekistan, Kuwait investment talks break new ground for economic growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 20. Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, held a meeting with representatives of the Kuwaiti Action Group Holdings to discuss expanding investment cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on the development of public-private partnership (PPP) projects and expanding investment cooperation. The prospects of implementing initiatives in energy, real estate, and social infrastructure were explored.

Representatives of Action Group Holdings, including Executive Committee Member Abdullah Mohammed Al-Sabah, highlighted the attractiveness of Uzbekistan’s investment climate, noting the dynamic development of infrastructure and cooperation with international financial institutions. The Kuwaiti delegation also expressed its readiness to consider participation in socially significant projects, including affordable housing construction and investments in renewable energy sources.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify consultations and organize further negotiations to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Action Group Holdings is an international investment company founded in 1998 in Kuwait. It specializes in investments, real estate, the oil industry, IT, logistics, construction, education, consulting, and trade.