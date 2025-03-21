Thuringian Judo Cup for juniors and girls will be held on March 22 in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. On March 22, the Thuringia Judo Cup among juniors and girls will be held in Bad Blankenburg (Germany), Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team will be represented at the tournament by 8 judokas who will compete in 6 weight categories.

The team will be led by the head coach of the Azerbaijani women's junior judo team, Amina Abdullatif.

-48 kg

Farida Mirzaeva

-52 kg

Gultaj Mamedalieva

-57 kg

Khadija Kadashova

Gulnara Bayramova

-63 kg

Nilgun Rzayeva

Leila Atayeva

-70 kg

Parvana Abdullaeva

+78 kg

Nigar Suleymanova