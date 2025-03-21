Turkmenistan gains global backing from UNDP for sustainable economic growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. The UNDP and the US Embassy in Turkmenistan held the second coordination meeting of the Sustainable Economy and Finance (SEF) Working Group in Ashgabat to support the country’s economic development, Trend reports.

The main goal of the meeting was to explore ways to contribute to the sustainable economic and financial development of Turkmenistan through enhanced cooperation and open dialogue.

Participants were presented with detailed information about key strategic documents and initiatives, including the “Turkmenistan’s Socio-Economic Development Program: Priorities and Investments 2025.” Joint efforts related to Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) were also discussed, along with the main conclusions of the UN’s Country Analysis, which contains important recommendations for the country’s development.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the international community and the Government of Turkmenistan to jointly develop strategies aimed at creating a more sustainable and diversified economy in the future. The discussion on the “Socio-Economic Development Program 2025” and WTO-related issues reflects a forward-looking approach to economic planning and integration into the global trading system.

The SEF Working Group, established within the framework of the Development Partners Coordination Group (DPCG), seeks to increase the effectiveness of international organizations and diplomatic missions in finance and economics by fostering closer cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan to achieve shared economic growth objectives.