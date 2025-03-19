Battle 4 Last Charshanba Novruz Urban Fest unites urban culture and Novruz traditions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ YARAT Contemporary Art Space successfully held the “Battle 4 Last Charshanba” festival, which brought together urban culture and Novruz traditions, Trend reports.

This dynamic event, infused with the spirit of Novruz Urban Fest, created an energetic atmosphere through exciting competitions, interactive masterclasses, and urban art performances.

The festival program kicked off at 1:00 PM with the "Street Xonça" masterclass led by Said Rzayev (Tovarich295). This session gave participants the opportunity to explore the fusion of Novruz customs with modern urban culture.

At the same time, the "Scratch Session" skateboarding competition was held along Baku Boulevard, where skateboarders demonstrated their skills. Additionally, the "Graffiti Jam" project showcased the work of the city’s most renowned graffiti artists, highlighting the vibrant urban art scene.

One of the festival's highlights was the “Mortal Eggs” masterclass and egg battle conducted by Anar Shamsi. The egg battles took place at the “Tema var” art corner and attracted great interest from participants.

The festival program continued at 3:00 PM with a “Breakdance” and “All Style” dance competition at the Painting Museum of Azerbaijan of the 20th and 21st Centuries. The competition concluded at 9:00 PM with the selection of three winners. The dance battles featured a special performance by legendary Georgian DJ Gocha Khukhuni, whose energetic set added a unique vibe to the event.

The event ended with participants gathering around a spectacular digital bonfire – “Inferno Mode” – where they performed the traditional Novruz dance, Yalli, symbolizing unity and the spirit of Novruz.

The "Battle 4 Last Charshanba" festival was organized with the support of URBAN Art Community Azerbaijan, Baku Boulevard Administration, Red Bull, the iTicket platform, and United Coffee Beans.