Kazakhstan, WB join forces to transform Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 20. Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev and representatives of the World Bank have discussed the project for the reconstruction of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The sides discussed key areas of cooperation in the transport sector, including infrastructure development, the implementation of advanced technologies, and sustainable transportation solutions.

In the course of the meeting, World Bank representatives also expressed their readiness to consider promising projects in the fields of aviation and railways. Both parties emphasized the importance of strategic partnership and expressed their readiness for further cooperation to successfully implement the planned projects.

The Zhezkazgan-Karaganda road, which spans 513 km, is set to begin reconstruction in 2025. The project is expected to be completed by 2028.