President Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 March 2025 14:43 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Website of President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Mr. President, my dear Brother,

On the occasion of Novruz, a holiday when nature is reborn, the earth awakens and hopes blossom, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Our centuries-old tradition of Novruz reminds us once again this year of the importance of peace, brotherhood, and solidarity. I hope that Novruz will herald a time when hopes for world peace are nurtured, and international dialogue and cooperation reach new heights. Strengthening the deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and further enhancing our cooperation is our sincere wish on this Novruz holiday.

On this meaningful day, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, a future filled with peace, prosperity, and well-being.

