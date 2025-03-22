Uzspace spotlights Uzbekistan's ambitious space program roadmap until 2035 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Uzbekistan is currently developing a comprehensive national space program through 2035, aimed at advancing the country’s space industry, Director of Uzbekistan's National Space Agency (Uzspace) Shukhrat Kadirov told Trend.

"The program is built on a thorough analysis of global trends in the space sector and takes into account Uzbekistan's existing scientific and technological potential. The development of the space strategy is currently in progress, with three main vectors identified," he said.

According to him, the first strategic vector focuses on the development of human capital and the creation of a manufacturing base.

"We are planning substantial investments in the training of highly skilled specialists, the creation of educational programs in partnership with leading global space centers, as well as the development of modern manufacturing capacities for the design and production of space technologies," the director explained.

He noted that the second vector emphasizes the development of space infrastructure. This includes the terrestrial segment - control centers, data reception and processing systems, and testing complexes - as well as the space segment, which involves the creation of a satellite constellation for various purposes.

"The third vector pertains to participation in international programs for the exploration of the Moon and Mars. We have adopted a smart specialization strategy. Instead of attempting to compete in areas that are already well-established, we are identifying unique niches where we can offer innovative solutions at optimal costs. This will allow Uzbekistan to make a significant contribution to the development of global space exploration," Shukhrat Kadirov concluded.

The official added that once the program is finalized, the strategy will be submitted for approval by relevant ministries and the Government of Uzbekistan.