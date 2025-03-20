Kazakhstan, US forge stronger ties in key sectors through high-level talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 20. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and US Congresswoman Carol Miller have discussed areas of collaboration between their countries, Trend reports via Akorda.

President Tokayev noted that the meeting is crucial for giving a new momentum to bilateral relations. He highlighted that since Kazakhstan's independence, the US has been a reliable partner.

Kazakh leader noted the joint achievements in key areas, including regional and international security, nuclear non-proliferation, as well as trade, economic, and investment cooperation. He emphasized that trade between the two nations is showing steady growth, surpassing $4 billion.

In turn, Miller expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the warm welcome and reaffirmed the US interest in continuing fruitful dialogue with Kazakhstan.

The discussion covered priority issues in bilateral cooperation, with a focus on energy and infrastructure projects, the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and expanding transport and logistics ties between the two countries.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on topical regional and international issues.