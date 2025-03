Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijani Army positions were shelled from the Keshishkand direction, Trend reports.

On March 19, from 19:00 to 19:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Arpa settlement of Keshishkand region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.