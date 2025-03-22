Vote on new Armenian constitution may take place in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the vote on adopting the country's new constitution could take place in 2027, Trend reports.

Pashinyan stated that amending the constitution is a key part of the government's political agenda.

"The government is also considering the idea of holding this process in parallel with the 2026 parliamentary elections," he added.

While emphasizing that constitutional reforms are primarily a domestic political issue, the PM acknowledged that they could have significant implications for the regional and global situation.