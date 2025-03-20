Kyrgyzstan, Chinese company fast-track plans for revolutionary monorail in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. China's CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles, the Bishkek City Administration, and the state enterprise Kyrgyz Railways have discussed the potential construction of monorail systems in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The main focus of the discussions was the feasibility of building monorail roads in Bishkek and exploring the future development prospects of such a project. During the negotiations, the parties agreed to conduct a thorough analysis of all aspects of the project, including its economic and technical viability.

City authorities also highlighted that the project could be implemented through a public-private partnership, offering additional opportunities for attracting foreign investors.

Kyrgyz Railways expressed interest in hybrid electric trains, which would significantly reduce harmful emissions and improve the environmental sustainability of railway transport in Kyrgyzstan.

The implementation of the monorail project in Bishkek is expected to substantially improve the city's transport infrastructure, providing a modern and convenient means of transportation for residents. The new system will ease the burden on the existing road network, reduce travel time, and enhance mobility for the population.