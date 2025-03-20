Kyrgyz-Uzbek border adopts innovative pilot intelligent check-point system

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. A pilot project for an Intelligent Checkpoint system has been launched at the Dostuk border crossing point between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The project is part of the Customs Service Development Concept for 2022-2025, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The goals of the project are to accelerate and simplify customs procedures, reduce border crossing time, minimize the impact of human factors, and increase transparency while reducing corruption risks.

The system's features include license plate recognition for faster vehicle checks, automated control of barriers and traffic lights, visual and audio alerts for drivers about border crossing procedures, and equipment for weight and radiation control.

Moreover, the system integrates with national information resources, ensuring real-time data exchange and improving the efficiency of customs operations.