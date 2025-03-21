Azerbaijan pledges to react to Armenia's actions protecting Minsk Group, OSCE structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21.​ We will not disregard Armenia's actions in trying to protect the Minsk Group and relevant OSCE structures, which are remnants of the past conflict, Azerbaijani MFA said in a statement in response to baseless claims made by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Trend reports.

''Even the Armenian Foreign Minister’s comments that Armenia by agreeing to the most recent edition of the draft peace treaty, paved the way for finalization of the draft text negotiations demonstrates how this country has impeded the process by bringing unacceptable propositions into the text for the last two and a half years of negotiations. It was due to Azerbaijan’s diplomacy and measures that enabled us to conclude the negotiations on the text.

But this by no means should be understood that we are going to disregard the continuing claims of Armenia against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan as enshrined it the constitution of Armenia, as well as Armenia’s actions that try to preserve the remnants of the conflict such as the Minsk Group and related OSCE institutions,'' the statement reads.

The statement added that Azerbaijan has never pursued an occupation policy against Armenia and was not interested in creating a situation that turned the region into a conflict zone.