Uzbekneftegaz teams up with Schlumberger to discuss major upcoming contracts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 20. The Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz and the Senior Vice President of the Digitalization and Integration (D&I) division at Schlumberger held a meeting focused on the readiness of upcoming contracts to be signed, Trend reports.

The discussions covered key issues necessary for finalizing the terms of the FMA and MSA contracts, as well as outlining the next steps. Both sides addressed organizational and procedural aspects of the signing process, including coordination of the required preparatory activities.

A particular emphasis was placed on the timely involvement of specialists for the execution of the work under the contracts.

Moreover, it was noted that accelerating the signing of these agreements will enhance cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz and Schlumberger, laying the foundation for improved industry efficiency and the introduction of advanced technologies.

Schlumberger is a leading global provider of technologies for reservoir evaluation, well construction, production management, and hydrocarbon processing.