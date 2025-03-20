Kyrgyzstan, Belarus forge path to growth with bold new co-op roadmap

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 20. A roadmap for the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus for 2025-2027 has been signed, Trend reports.

The document aimed at strengthening Kyrgyz-Belarusian cooperation was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Food Industry Bakyt Torobayev, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Sivak during a videoconference.

Torobayev and Sivak emphasized the significance of the document, which covers all areas of bilateral interaction.

The sides noted that the roadmap will primarily unlock untapped potential in trade, industrial cooperation, agriculture, and the transport and logistics sector.

Furthermore, relevant government bodies in both Kyrgyzstan and Belarus have been tasked with ensuring the timely and effective implementation of the roadmap to further advance bilateral cooperation.