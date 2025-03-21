I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to actively strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral ties for the benefit of our friendly nations - Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. “Russia-Azerbaijan relations are successfully developing in the spirit of partnership and alliance,” President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said in his congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz – the Spring Festival, Trend reports.

“I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to actively strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral ties — for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interest of enhancing security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health and success on this bright festive day, along with happiness and prosperity for all the citizens of Azerbaijan,” the letter said.